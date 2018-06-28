HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A search continues for a missing 31-year-old woman who disappeared earlier this month.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Department is offering a new $1,000 reward for information that helps them find missing Jessica Victoria Earl, who also goes by Jessica Jones King. Crews went out on ATVs Thursday searching for her.

They are also looking for 36-year-old Jeffrey Seth Odom. Odom is a person of interest wanted in connection with the disappearance of Earl. He was last seen in the area on June 26.

Haralson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joel McSwain said Odom and Earl were in a relationship at one time.

"We have been told by several people that she was attempting to get away from Mr. Odom," McSwain said.

Authorities said she was last seen June 8 in Tallapoosa, Georgia with Odom. Deputies said Earl is described as a white female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. Odom is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, and weighing about 170 pounds.

McSwain said on the day Earl disappeared, witnesses reported they were seen together in a domestic argument. He allegedly took her phone an keys and left the scene in a vehicle. Deputies said she walked away but later came back and hasn't been heard from since.

She has two children, McSwain said.

Odom has a criminal history and is currently wanted by Haralson County deputies for felony theft by taking, and two bench warrants for drug violations and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McSwain is also wanted for charges in Alabama.

Sources tell the sheriff's office that Earl seemed to be under the influence of drugs the day she went missing and had an argument with Odom.

"He's known kind of as a survivalist," McSwain said. "He enjoys being in the woods. Being in that type of setting, he feels safe."

McSwain said they've conducted numerous interviews and have had help from several other agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They've even searched wooded areas looking for clues.

"We are concerned that this could be more serious than just Ms. Earl missing," he said.

Authorities said Odom is known to be in possession of firearms.

"We have no definite confirmation, but we would not want to fool anyone into thinking that shouldn't be a concern."

"We want him to know we're looking," McSwain said. "Our main goal at this point is to try and cut off every avenue that he has."

During the course of the investigation, two people were taken into custody: 31-year-old Tyla Toliver of Tallapoosa and 40-year-old Candy Chandler of Villa Rica. Both were charged for picking up Odom on Thursday, June 21 and taking him to a home in Villa Rica for the night, despite knowing he was being sought by law enforcement.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in the case should call the sheriff's office at 770-646-2011 or send the department an email.

