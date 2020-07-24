Mattie's Call: Man with Alzheimer's hasn't been seen since leaving Atlanta hospital

Thomas King was released from Emory Hospital Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help finding a man with Alzheimer's who hasn't been since since being released from the hospital, Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 67-year-old Thomas King was dropped off by a cab service in the area of 215 Lakewood Way on July 22 around 3:51 p.m. after being released from Emory Hospital. He has not been heard from or seen since.

King is described as an African-American male with short gray hair and brown eyes who is between 5’5" and 5’6" tall and weighs about 120 to 130 lbs.

According to police, he was last seen wearing beige shorts and shirt carrying a clear plastic bag from the hospital.

Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.