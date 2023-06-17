Three siblings missing in DeKalb County after leaving home, police say

According to police, they were last seen near the 1500 block of Fieldgreen Overlook.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three siblings are missing after leaving home without permission on Friday evening, according to DeKalb County Police.

The DeKalb County Police Department issued a notice Saturday morning that 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiyah Ross and 7-year-old Major McKitchen left their home about 9 p.m. the previous night.

The three have not been seen since. According to police, they were last seen near the 1500 block of Fieldgreen Overlook.

"If you see them, please call our Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710," a police statement said.

Photos of the three siblings were issued which you can see below. Marshall is on the left, Major in the middle, and Janiyah on the right.