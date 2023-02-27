Tiffany Foster's disappearance | Newnan mother missing for 2 years

Tiffany Foster was last seen in March 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWNAN, Ga. — This week marks two years since Tiffany Foster, 35, seemingly vanished.

Foster's loved ones are looking back at how she became yet another woman of color joining the others that are disappearing at staggering rates in Georgia.

Katrina Hill is Foster's mother.

"You can't explain the feeling. I have sad days where I just cry all day," Hill said.

She adds holidays have been tough for her and Foster's three children.

"On Valentine's Day, she would always make me a box with all the favorite candies and things that I like," Hill said. "If it was lunchtime, she and the kids would come over to the table, and eat and laugh."

Hill says nothing will fill this empty space in her heart remaining since Foster went missing.

"I don't get any sleep—wondering where she is, what happened. It's just devastating," Hill said.

Foster left her apartment to go to the store. She never made it home, missed class the next day, and missed a flight a few days later. Her car was eventually found 30 miles away from her home.

Her then-fiancé Reginald Robertson reported her missing. He was arrested for allegedly stealing her vehicle and remains at the Coweta County Jail for kidnapping and assault charges unrelated to Foster's disappearance, authorities say.

No word on the date for Robertson's kidnapping trial. However, investigators said they still consider him a person of interest.

Mira McClinton got involved in this case because it touched her heart. She's been spearheading Foster's search party.

"We need the support," McClinton said. "We need to keep the energy when one of ours goes missing."

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said two years later, the case is still active. Investigators are working on all, credible leads.

Nineteen separate pieces of evidence have been submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to be processed, with hopes they will provide information that will lead to locating Foster.

Hill still has hope that she and her daughter will be reunited one day.

"I just want to know where my baby is. Is she OK?" Hill said. "I just need answers and closure. And justice will l follow after that."

McClinton says anyone who knows something is urged to speak up now.

"Just come forward and try to bring justice to this family. They don't deserve it. No family deserves it," McClinton said.

On Saturday, March 4, the family will release balloons in remembrance of Foster. People can join them at Veteran's Memorial Park in Newnan, at 11 a.m.

There is a $35,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of the person responsible for Foster's disappearance. There is also a $60,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of Tiffany.