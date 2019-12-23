ATLANTA — Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call after a 65-year-old who hasn't been seen since Friday was reported missing.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Timothy Oke was last seen Dec. 20 around 7 p.m. He was reported missing by his caretaker three days later on Monday.

Police responded to his Wadley Street address in northwest Atlanta, where they were given a description of Oke.

According to authorities, Oke is described as black man who is 5'5" tall and weighs 139 pounds. He has low salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, a navy blue windbreaker, blue sneakers and a black turtleneck.

Police said Oke has dementia, and has gone missing before, two years ago.

If anyone has information on where he is, they are asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

