FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. -- Police in Floyd County have issued a sad update in the search for a missing 68-year-old man.

Dickie Stewart went missing from his home off Alabama Highway around midnight Wednesday, according to police. In addition to dementia, authorities say Stewart has Parkinson's disease.

Just before noon, police said that Stewart had been been found.

"Our hearts go out to the family in their loss," the post read.

It did not offer any other details.

