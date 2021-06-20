Two teens reported missing in Cherokee County

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Kathlynn Sarver and 14-year-old Elisabeth Blake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for two teens who went missing from the same area of the county just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released separate missing person posters for 17-year-old Kathlynn Sarver and 14-year-old Elisabeth Blake. The sheriff's office said both were last seen in the area of Sam Nelson Road around the same time. Both are believed to have run away from home.

Sarver is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She was previously wearing a black shirt and black pants while carrying a black string bag.

Blake was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants while also carrying a black string bag.