Union City Police lend voice to search for woman missing since March

The search continues for Tiffany Sparks Foster, who hasn't been seen since March 1.

UNION CITY, Ga. — It's been well over two months since her family saw or heard from her. On Sunday, a local police department once again put out a call to action hoping someone could help bring Tiffany Starks Foster home safely.

Union City Police shared a photo of the 35-year-old in hopes of helping nearby Coweta County with their ongoing investigation. Authorities said she hasn't been seen since March 1 at Creekside at White Oak Apartments in Newnan.

She is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair. She is also about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds.

As 11Alive previously reported, Foster went missing after leaving home to go shopping. Her fiance said she didn't return that night and that he became worried.

He was later arrested for moving Foster’s car, which was found in the College Park area. He was arrested a second time for kidnapping and aggravated assault in a crime that took place before Foster’s disappearance.

It is unclear, however, if the arrests are related to her case and, at the time of his arrest, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office was still treating her disappearance as a missing person - and not a crime.