Union City Police looking for missing man, Mattie's Call issued

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie’s call for a missing man, who was last seen in Union City.

Kieran Woodruff, 24, was last seen Monday, Dec. 26 at Hidden Lakes Apartments off Morgan Road. Woodruff was last seen around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Union City Police Department.

Woodruff’s mother believes he may have climbed out of his living room window. Woodruff was diagnosed with autism and “can be non-verbal depending on how he is confronted,” according to the release.

Police believe Woodruff may be traveling near Union City Walmart off SR-138. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. According to the release. Woodruff is believed to be wearing an orange T-shirt, black zipper style hoodie, black sweatpants and gray Hurley brand tennis shoes.