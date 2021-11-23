Police say 8-year-old who went missing in Gwinnett has been found

Investigators had been searching for Nicole Amari Hall since Sunday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a missing 8-year-old girl has been found. They have not offered any other details on Nicole Amari Hall's condition.

A person with the mother's same name has also been arrested for child cruelty and is being held without bond, according to jail records. 11Alive is working to get more details about the case.

Gwinnett County authorities will provide an update on the case regarding 8-year-old Nicole Amari Hall on Tuesday afternoon. A news conference is expected to be held at 1 p.m.

Investigators have been searching for the missing child since Sunday morning when her mother first reported her missing from HomeTowne Studios hotel in the Peachtree Corners area.

Nicole and her mother are new to the area and have been staying in the hotel for nearly three months, according to Gwinnett County police. The child's mother told investigators she last saw the 8-year-old before going to sleep Sunday between midnight and 1 a.m., police said. Authorities report the missing person's call came in at 9 a.m.

Helicopters have been scoping out the area along 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd. again Tuesday.

Nicole is reported to have autism and goes by her middle name, Amari, according to Gwinnett County police.