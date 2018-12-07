ATHENS, Ga. -- Police have found a teen not seen since Tuesday. Now they're trying to find out where she went - and with whom.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was looking for Eleanor Day and, on Thursday, issued a Levi's Call due to fears she may have been in the company of or abducted by someone.

Detectives believed she may have been in the Gainesville-Halls County area but report she returned home on her own around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police originally released the description of a man in his mid-twenties who she may have been with but have not confirmed whether they still believe he was connected with Day's disappearance.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Athens-Clarke County Police at 706-546-5900 or contact Detective Dearing at 706-613-3330 ext. 774.

