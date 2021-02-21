x
Teen missing from home in Stockbridge, police say

The Clayton County Police Department says Victris Bridgeman left her residence in the 7000 block Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge on Saturday.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police need the public's help in locating a missing teenager with a known history of running away, they said.

Bridgeman is a 16-year-old Black woman who is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans pants.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Bridgeman is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.  

Credit: Clayton County Police
Victris Bridgeman

