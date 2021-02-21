Teen missing from home in Stockbridge, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police need the public's help in locating a missing teenager with a known history of running away, they said.
The Clayton County Police Department says Victris Bridgeman left her residence in the 7000 block Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge on Saturday.
Bridgeman is a 16-year-old Black woman who is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans pants.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Bridgeman is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.