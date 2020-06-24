Mattie's Call issued for Lamar County man missing since the weekend

Warren Austin Fincher was last seen on June 20 around noon.

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Lamar County are looking for a 38-year-old man who has been missing since this weekend. They've issued a Mattie's Call in efforts of finding him.

Warren Austin Fincher was last seen on June 20 around noon off Lovejoy Road in Barnesville, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Fincher has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and several other mental illnesses that requires medication.

According to authorities, Fincher is a White man who is 5'8" tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He may have been wearing jeans or camouflaged shorts with a gray T-shirt when he was last seen.

Authorities said they have recovered his vehicle, but he is still missing.

Anyone who knows where Fincher is or sees him is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 770-358-5159.