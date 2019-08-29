WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Police in a town outside Augusta, Georgia are searching for a teen who hasn't been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday.

Waynesboro Police report that 14-year-old Bobby Antoine Thomas Jr. went missing from the Westgate Drive area the city around 5:30 a.m. He's described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with short black hair and twists.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black joggers and a black hoodie. Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029. Tipsters can also call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 706-554-2133.

Bobby Antoine Thomas Jr.

Waynesboro Police Department

