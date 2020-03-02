WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Authorities said 63-year-old Brenda Vandiver was last seen two days ago around 9 a.m. in Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia. They believe she may be in her 2009 White Lexus SUV RX350 with a RLC1473 Georgia tag.

Vandiver is 5'04", 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing dark athletic pants and a dark long-sleeve shirt, authorities said.

Brenda Vandiver

White County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 706-865-5177.

