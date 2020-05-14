x
Have you seen them? Gwinnett father, daughter reported missing

Police say the father has a medical condition and may be disoriented.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing father and daughter from the Snellville area.

Police say the father, 46-year-old William Smith, suffers from a "medical condition which requires immediate care." 

When Smith's wife arrived at the home on Mistletoe Lane in unincorporated Snellville at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, she found he wasn't home, along with their 4-year old daughter, Brooklyn. 

Smith’s black 2003 Toyota Tundra is also missing. They were last known to be at their home at around noon today.

"William may be disoriented," police said. 

He is described as a white male, bald, and thin. Brooklyn is a petite 4-year old girl with strawberry blonde hair. There is no clothing description for either William or Brooklyn.

The Toyota Tundra they may be in could have one of the following license plates: PZN6234 or ADK9226.

Credit: Gwinnett Police Department
William Smith and daughter Brooklyn

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-036299

