Police ask public for help as Fulton County man remains missing months later

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact APD's Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-2472.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help following the disappearance of a man out of Fulton County. The 21-year-old has now been missing since October of last year.

William Robinson was last seen at 2216 Golden Dawn Drive near Greenbriar Mall around 5 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021, according to police. Robinson is described as a Black man that weighs 150 pounds, is 6 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

Atlanta Police said that Robinson could be suffering from a mental health breakdown, and family told officers that a note was left behind at his residence.