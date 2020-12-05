79-year-old with Alzheimer's missing without phone, money

His car is also thought to be low on gas.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been activated for a man missing from Clarkston.

Willie Beard is 79-years-old, has Alzheimer's and went missing around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Plantation Drive in Clarkston, Georgia. He is described as a black man who is 5’10 and 210 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Beard was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

He left without his glasses, money or phone. His car is also apparently low on gas. Meaning, he could be on foot. Beard drives a 1996 black Mercedes E320.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the City of Clarkston Police at 404-577-8956.

