79-year-old with Alzheimer's missing without phone, money

His car is also thought to be low on gas.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been activated for a man missing from Clarkston. 

Willie Beard is 79-years-old, has Alzheimer's and went missing around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Plantation Drive in Clarkston, GeorgiaHe is described as a black man who is 5’10 and 210 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Beard was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. 

He left without his glasses, money or phone. His car is also apparently low on gas. Meaning, he could be on foot. Beard drives a 1996 black Mercedes E320. 

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the City of Clarkston Police at 404-577-8956.

Credit: Clarkston Police Department
Willie Beard, 79

