MORROW, Ga. -- Authorities need your help looking for a missing woman who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Police said they are searching from 34-year-old Akkire Turner. She was last seen on Monday around 9:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since. Authorities think she is traveling without her medication.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Akkire is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Clayton County Police said they do not believe Akkire is a threat to herself or others.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Akkire Turner is asked to contact Detective T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or to dial 911.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

© 2018 WXIA