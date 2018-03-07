MORROW, Ga. -- Authorities need your help looking for a missing woman who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Police said they are searching from 34-year-old Akkire Turner. She was last seen on Monday around 9:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since. Authorities think she is traveling without her medication.

Akkire is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Clayton County Police said they do not believe Akkire is a threat to herself or others.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Akkire Turner is asked to contact Detective T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or to dial 911.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA