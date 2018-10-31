DULUTH, Ga. -- Police in one Gwinnett County city are on the alert for a missing woman who left for a local hospital - but never arrived.

The mother of 36-year-old Casondre Shockley reported her missing on Tuesday and she hasn't been seen since Saturday. Police believe she left in her black Jeep Cherokee heading for a local hospital. However, police have not been able to find a local hospital that has had any contact with her.

Duluth investigators are asking anyone with information on Shockley's location to call 770-476-4151.

