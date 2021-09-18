x
Missing In Georgia

Woman with early onset dementia hasn't been seen since she left Chamblee nursing home

Police say Elenora Jeanette Robinson has early onset dementia and hasn't been seen since she left a nursing home on Friday evening.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Authorities need your help finding a missing Chamblee woman with dementia.

According to Chamblee Police Department, 64-year-old Elnora Jeanette Robinson was last seen at a Pruitt Health nursing home on 3535 Ashton Woods Drive on Friday. She left her residence around 6:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. 

Police said Robinson suffers from early onset dementia.

She is described as being 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. Officials say she wears glasses and has short hair.

Anyone with information abut her whereabouts or location is urged to call the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5002.

