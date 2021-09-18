Woman with early onset dementia hasn't been seen since she left Chamblee nursing home

Police say Elenora Jeanette Robinson has early onset dementia and hasn't been seen since she left a nursing home on Friday evening.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Authorities need your help finding a missing Chamblee woman with dementia.

According to Chamblee Police Department, 64-year-old Elnora Jeanette Robinson was last seen at a Pruitt Health nursing home on 3535 Ashton Woods Drive on Friday. She left her residence around 6:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Police said Robinson suffers from early onset dementia.

She is described as being 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. Officials say she wears glasses and has short hair.