Woman from Temple, Ga., reported missing by police

Investigators said Valerie Dixon was last seen by family on Tuesday, December 15.

TEMPLE, Ga. — Police in Temple are asking for help from the public locating a woman reported missing for more than two weeks.

According to a social media post from Temple Police, Valerie Dixon was last seen leaving her home in the town on Tuesday, Dec. 15, headed for an Ingles' grocery store in a silver 2005 Kia Optima.

Police said the car did not have a license plate and had a cracked windshield.

They said that, since then, she has not returned home and her family has not been able to contact her.

According to the Temple Police social media post, Dixon may be in the company of a man named Brian Walters.