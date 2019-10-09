NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a Newton County woman is missing, after she was last seen at an Atlanta church over the weekend.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Lisa Frazier-Alford left her home around 4 a.m. Sept. 7.

Her last known location was the Oasis Church in Atlanta.

Frazier-Alford is described as a 53-year-old white female who is 5'2" tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has light brown to blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue flowery shirt and blue Capri jeans.

If anyone has information on where she might be, or if they see her, they are asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office investigators at 648-625-1455.

