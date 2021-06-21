31-year-old woman missing in Clayton County since Saturday, police say

Authorities said she vowed to leave after some sort of domestic disturbance and is need of important medication.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are hoping you may be able to help them find a woman who has been missing since 1 p.m. Saturday.

The department issued a statement on Monday afternoon announcing that they are on the lookout for 31-year-old Jewell Goss. Police said that Goss is missing from the 5700 block of Shoals Place Trail.

Investigators said they informed of a domestic disturbance that happened the day she went missing but they haven't elaborated publicly. However, after the disturbance, Goss allegedly said she was leaving.

Police said that Goss has medical conditions which require her to take medication, adding that she may not have them currently.

Goss is described as a Black female who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It's not clear what Goss was wearing when she went missing and police aren't aware of whether or not she is traveling by vehicles.