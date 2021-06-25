Woman last seen at Grady Hospital now missing for several days

Police said Zinab Mahamud was last seen on June 17 while being treated at Grady.

ATLANTA — Police are asking for help finding a missing woman who appears to have walked out of an Atlanta hospital on her own - but hasn't been seen since.

Authorities said 48-year-old Zinab Mahamud was last seen on June 17 at Grady Memorial Hospital. Mahamud was reported missing by her mother.

Police listed some conditions she also has including diabetes. However, her disappearance isn't being classified as a Mattie's Call as of yet. The special alert is reserved for the elderly or those who have conditions that may place them in danger if not properly treated.

Police said they don't currently suspect foul play in her disappearance. Mahamud is described as a Black female who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

While police said she's missing from the hospital - located at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive in Atlanta, she is listed as a resident of Brookside Manor Drive in Tucker.