WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Police in a Cherokee County town are searching for a missing woman not seen in days.

Woodstock Police say that 51-year-old Robin Newton was last seen in the town on Tuesday, July 30. Police said she left in a green 2007 Chrysler Towne & Country. The van has a Georgia tag that reads BME 3631.

Anyone with information on Newton's location is asked to call 911 or Woodstock Police at 770-592-6000.

