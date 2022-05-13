Missing | Paulding County deputies search for woman who disappeared in 2019

Matilde Gonzalez has not been heard from since October 2019, according to the sheriff's office.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is from coverage in 2020 about Matilde Gonzalez's disappearance

Deputies in Paulding County ask for the public's help in solving a missing person case that's left many calling the case a mystery.

Matilde Gonzalez has been missing from Powder Springs since October 2019, according to authorities. Detectives and agents said there are "some suspicious circumstances related to her disappearance."

The sheriff's office said they were called to the 200 block of Indian Trail Dr. on October 12, 2019, regarding Gonzalez's disappearance. They were told that no one had heard from her in over 24 hours. Deputies said they called the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division for help.

Through their investigation, Paulding County's investigation division said that much of the information they got had discrepancies, so they then called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI worked with the sheriff's office, and they searched for Gonzalez in three metro county areas - no more information was found.

"So far, nothing has been known of Ms. Gonzalez's whereabouts, nor has she been located by any of her friends, family or law enforcement officials," Sergeant Ashley Henson with Paulding County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez's disappearance is asked to contact the office at 770-443-3047 or the GBI tip line, 1-800-597-8477.

