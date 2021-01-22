Woman reported missing in Henry County

Police in Henry County are looking for Courtney Summerlin and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are looking for Courtney Summerlin and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the “critically missing woman”.

Summerlin was last seen in the area of Old Jackson Road in Locust Grove, GA on January 19.

She may be driving a 2004 champagne-colored Honda CRV. Ms. Summerlin may be in the Sharpsburg, GA area or En route to the Denver, CO area, police said in a release.

Summerlin is described to have multiple tattoos, including a heart on her shoulder, 4-leaf clover on her neck, flowers down her side, and an owl tattoo from the movie Labyrinth on her thigh, according to Henry County Police Department.