UPDATE: Police say they have found Marie Proffitt Long. Original story follows below.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are asking for the public's help with locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Marie Proffitt Long, 74, went missing at 7 p.m. on May 30 near the 2500 block of Bluff Stone Trace in Marietta, Georgia.

According to police, Long left a residence in a red 2000 Toyota Sienna van with the Ga. tag PNL6421 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Long suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is described as being a white female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, has red hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark pants, a flower shirt and running shoes with white soles.

Anyone who may have information on Long's whereabouts is asked to please contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-3911.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has also been asked to assist with this case.

