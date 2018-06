ATLANTA -- Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday, June 11.

According to police, Karen Lynch, 69, was last seen at 2660 Dellwood Drive, NW at 11:30 p.m.

She was wearing casual clothing, a dark colored shirt and pants.

Her husband told police that she suffers from depression.

If anyone knows of Lynch's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or call Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

