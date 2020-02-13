RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police in Clayton County have issued a Mattie's Call for a 44-year-old woman who they said has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Devona Harbuck left her home in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale at 3:30 Wednesday morning on foot and has not been seen since.

She's described as a white female standing 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she suffers from schizophrenia and is believed to be without her medication.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

