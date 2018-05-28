UPDATE | Kemp has been found.

An elderly woman with dementia is missing in Hall County and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate her.

Sgt. Stephen Wilbanks said 72 year-old Margaret "Tina" Kemp went missing from the area of Lake Lanier Islands Parkway around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Tina is described as 4'11" tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dress and flip-flops.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911

Photo of Margaret "Tina" Kemp from Hall Co. Sheriff's Office.

