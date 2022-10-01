Teen missing in Douglasville, police find car at local mall

Yaron Kathuri was last seen on September 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A teen is missing from Douglasville, according to the police department.

Yaron Kathuri is 17 years old and was last seen around 8 p.m on Thursday at 5807 Chapel Court, police said. Officials said he was wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans. They provided a photo.

He is described by the department as about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 123 pounds. Kathuri has black hair and brown eyes.