Teen missing in Douglasville, police find car at local mall

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A teen is missing from Douglasville, according to the police department.
Yaron Kathuri is 17 years old and was last seen around 8 p.m on Thursday at 5807 Chapel Court, police said. Officials said he was wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans. They provided a photo.
He is described by the department as about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 123 pounds. Kathuri has black hair and brown eyes.
Douglasville Police Department found his car at the Arbor Place Mall. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact Detective Blayne Gibbs directly at 678-293-1823 or email him at gibbsb@douglasville.ga.gov.