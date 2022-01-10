'We want him home' | Police find missing Douglasville teen's car at Arbor Place Mall

Yaron Kathuri was last seen Wednesday.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville family hosted a search party Saturday after police found their missing 17-year-old son's car at a nearby mall - but no one has heard from the teen in days.

Yaron Kathuri was last seen along Chapel Street Wednesday, not far from Chapel Hill Middle School. His family has posted flyers in their neighborhood, sharing photos of Yaron and asking community members to assist in their search.

Douglasville Police Department officers found his car at the Arbor Place Mall Friday morning, about 10 minutes from where Yaron was last seen, according to his father.

Andrew Kathuri said police told him his son's phone was pinged at the mall Thursday. Police later informed the family that it pinged again at Lake Douglas, which is less than five miles from the mall.

"It's been off ever since," Andrew said about his son's phone.

Yaron attended Chapel Hill High School and plays trumpet for the band. His mother said he loved to play basketball and described him to be very calm and quiet.

"He is very simple and doesn't like too much attention," Vera Kathuri said.

His mother said they hosted a large search party hoping to find more clues.

"We had a bigger search party today - over 100 people that really, really cared," she said. "Strangers have been coming to us."

Douglasville Police said Yaron was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans. He is described by the department to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 123 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

"We want him home, we are praying for his safety," his mother said. "We hope that he sees this message and know that he is very much loved."