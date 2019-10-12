ATLANTA -- A young man was left at Grady Hospital days ago and officials have no idea who he is.

He arrived at the hospital with a woman, but she left without him. Now, police are asking for help identifying him and the woman seen on surveillance video walking him in.

He arrived at the hospital on the evening on December 4, 2019. Atlanta Police said surveillance video shows him and a black woman wearing a white coat and a red hat arrive at the hospital.

“However, they never checked in or registered with hospital staff. Just before midnight, hospital staff located the male alone outside the hospital,” a release said.

Police described him as malnourished and said he didn’t have identification and has not been able to communicate verbally or in writing. They did not share an approximate age and only described him as “a young man.” For now, he is being cared for at Grady and is in the custody of Georgia’s Division of Family Child Services.

“It appears as though he has a diminished mental capacity and may have Down syndrome,” the release said.

The woman was last seen getting into a red minivan and leaving.

Anyone who recognizes either of them or has any information is asked to call APD’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers at Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online and anonymously at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

