Young woman missing, last seen in Decatur days ago

Police said she was last seen in Decatur of Dec. 18.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing young woman who they said hasn't been seen for days.

The Atlanta Police department issued a statement saying 23-year-old Malana Thomas was last seen on Dec. 18 in the 3300 block of Memorial Drive in Decatur.

Police describe Thomas as standing 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing about 127 pounds, and having short hair and brown eyes.