Young woman missing, last seen in Decatur days ago

DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing young woman who they said hasn't been seen for days.
The Atlanta Police department issued a statement saying 23-year-old Malana Thomas was last seen on Dec. 18 in the 3300 block of Memorial Drive in Decatur.
Police describe Thomas as standing 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing about 127 pounds, and having short hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has any information about her location or whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the police department's homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.