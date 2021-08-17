9-year-old boy missing in Atlanta, police say

He left home off Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta on Monday night.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit is asking for for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old child.

Zion Alexander was last seen Monday night at around 10 p.m. when he ran out of his home off Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta after an argument with his mother, police say.

Alexander was last seen wearing a pair of shorts and no shirt. He is described as around 4-foot-9 and 90-pounds with a short aqua colored afro, police said.