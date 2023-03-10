19-year-old kidnapped, forced into car at Augusta Waffle House, deputies say

Zkyla Rhodes was last seen "forced" into a car on March 9 around 11:30 p.m. at a Waffle House on 2057 Gordon Highway.

Zkyla Rhodes was last seen on March 9 around 11:30 p.m. at a Waffle House on 2057 Gordon Highway, according to a Facebook post on Richmond County Sheriff's Office page.

She is 19 years old and believed to be in danger, the office said. Investigators believed she was kidnapped by a 59-year-old man named Willie Walker, who was seen driving a dark-colored Chevrolet, "possibly a Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruz. Deputies said Walker was wearing a white T-shirt and multi-colored jeans.

The office added that Rhodes is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and black jeans.

The office provided photos of Rhodes and Walker. Richmond County deputies said to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any Violent Crimes Investigator at their office with any information. Call 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.



