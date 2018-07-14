JONESBORO, Ga.-- Clayton County police are asking for the public's help to find a man reported missing by his family.

22-year-old Charles Khassler was last seen riding a black and yellow bicycle near his home on Aspen Court. Khassler is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'9, and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with blue jeans.

Khassler has been diagnosed with Autism and is known to leave his residence daily, but usually comes back within a reasonable amount of time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-411-3641

© 2018 WXIA