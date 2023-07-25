Police continue search for missing man out of Clayton County

Donnie Green was last seen on September 5, 2021 on Shannon Circle in Hampton, Georgia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are continuing to ask for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since September of 2021.

Donnie Green was last seen on September 5, 2021 on Shannon Circle in Hampton, Georgia.

Green is 64 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey JumpStart t-shirt with white lettering, blue jeans, and white shoes with a dark trim, according to police.

Officers add he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, delirium, and seizures.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.