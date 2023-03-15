Clayton Co. police need help finding missing man, last seen at Riverdale hospital

Edwin Shields was discharged from Southern Regional Medical Center. Several hours later, his brother learned of the discharge when he went to check on him.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing man who was last seen at a Riverdale hospital.

Edwin Shields was last seen Monday, March 13 around 12:30 p.m. when he was discharged from the Southern Regional Medical Center, according to a Facebook post from Clayton County Police.

Several hours later, his brother arrived at the hospital to check on him. That's when staff reportedly told him Shields had been discharged.

Shield’s brother told police the 59-year-old has a mental illness, but does not know his specific condition.

Investigators believe Shields left the hospital on foot. It is not known what kind of clothes he was wearing. He is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said.