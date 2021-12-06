Teenager missing in Clayton County, police say

MORROW, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who has gone missing in Morrow, Georgia.
Police responded to a missing person call along the 1400 Block of Persimmon Trace on Dec. 4, where Zariyah Barnett was last seen.
Barnett is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 125 pounds, police said. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater or jacket, black sweat pants and black flip flops.
Anyone with knowledge of Barnett's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.