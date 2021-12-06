x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teenager missing in Clayton County, police say

A Clayton County teenager has gone missing. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call (770) 477-3550.

MORROW, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who has gone missing in Morrow, Georgia.

Police responded to a missing person call along the 1400 Block of Persimmon Trace on Dec. 4, where Zariyah Barnett was last seen. 

Barnett is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 125 pounds, police said. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater or jacket, black sweat pants and black flip flops. 

Anyone with knowledge of Barnett's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department
Clayton County teenager Zariyah Barnett has been reported missing.

Related Articles

In Other News

10-year-old designs Atlanta Falcons cleats following heart transplant