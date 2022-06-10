Missing swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River

Authorities said he was recovered in 13 feet of water.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a swimmer who went missing on the Chattahoochee River Monday has been recovered, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Game Wardens with Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Monday about a possible drowning near Diving Rock on the river.

Witnesses told officials that a 20-year-old man swam out near the area - he went under but never came back up to the surface.

Cobb County's police and fire departments joined the National Park Service to search for the missing man.

Officials said the Cobb County Dive Team recovered the man in 13 feet of water.