Crews search for missing swimmer on Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say they are searching for a missing swimmer on the Chattahoochee River.
The swimmer, a 20-year-old man went missing on Monday evening, according to Cobb County Fire.
Right now, a search and recovery team is conducting an operation near Diving Rock, just north of the perimeter in Atlanta.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
