Mattie's Call issued for missing teen in Clayton County

ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who was last seen on Monday.

Officers said they were called out Tuesday to a home on East Meyers Drive in Morrow, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported missing.

They said that she had gone to the bus stop in her neighborhood but her mother later received a notification that she never showed up for school.

Police said that Gregg has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.

She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighs 96 pounds, and is 5-foot-4. Gregg was last seen wearing a multi-colored pullover jacket and black cargo pants.