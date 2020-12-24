x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local

Missing teen found dead by workers demolishing home in Vidalia

The teen was reported missing on December 17.
Credit: Vidalia Police Department

VIDALIA, Ga. — The Vidalia Police Department located a missing teen on Thursday when demolition workers called about a dead body found.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, 17-year-old Zyuan Ceasar was found while workers were demolishing a home at the 300 block of Everett Street.

Ceasar was reported missing on December 17.

The Vidalia Police Department and the GBI are investigating Ceasar's death as a murder.

If you have any information you can call the police department at (912) 537-4123 or GBI at (478) 374-6988.

Log into Facebook
Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
Facebook

    

Related Articles