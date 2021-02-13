Missing teenager found dead outside Cedartown

Law enforcement said 18-year-old Jesus Betancourt-Torres had been missing since last Monday.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — The body of an 18-year-old high school senior who authorities said had been missing since last Monday was found on Saturday afternoon outside of Cedartown, authorities said.

An active search for Jesus Betancourt-Torres had been underway after the teen was reported missing from the 5th Street area of Cedartown, according to Aimee Madden with the City of Cedartown.

His body was found outside the Cedartown city limits, and both the Cedartown Police Department and the Polk County Police Department are handling the case, Madden said.

She said that the body of Betancourt-Torres was found after an organized search party had assembled early Saturday morning. The searchers included local residents, church members, law enforcement and fire department officials.