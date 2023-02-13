Cherokee County deputies need help finding missing 65-year-old woman

Laura Ann Linden, 65, was reported missing. "She was supposed to meet her friends with dinner, but never made it," a release said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies need help finding a missing 65-year-old woman who agreed to meet up with friends but never showed up.

Laura Ann Linden was reported missing after she missed a meetup with friends.

"She was supposed to meet her friends with dinner, but never made it," a release said.

Deputies said Linden's last text message was sent was Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. That was her last known communication with loved ones, deputies said.

Linden is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, according to the release.

Deputies said she drives a Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag #SAJ4613. Investigators do not know what clothes she was last seen wearing but a photo of her and her vehicle are depicted in the gallery below.

Anyone with information about Linden’s whereabouts can call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4200.