Officers say Shaylan Fisher was last seen Sunday.

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — Police in Carolina Beach are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Shaylan Nicole Fisher, 20, was last seen Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say at that time she was in the area of Pelican Lane in Carolina Beach.

Fisher is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She had reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.