ROYSTON, Ga. -- Authorities have recovered the body of a missing woman in a local creek.

The body of Amber Brittany Hester, 28, was recovered from Hanna Creek in Royston on June 8, 2018.

Hester was discovered partially submerged and was believed to have been deceased for several days.

According to police, Hester had spent time in jail over non-payment of child support.

The GBI, the Madison and Franklin County sheriffs’ offices, the Madison County coroner’s office and the Madison County Fire and Water Rescue Team recovered Hester’s body.

Hester was believed to have disappeared several days before she was found.

Anyone with any information pertaining to her disappearance should call the Madison County sheriff’s office at 706-795-6202 or the Athens GBI Office at 706-552-2309.

